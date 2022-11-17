Award is bittersweet for widow
FIRST PERSON - Care home boss Ceri Roberts soldiered on during the pandemic, even after her husband died
Winning an award for her work throughout the pandemic was a bittersweet moment for a recently widowed care home boss from Gwynedd.
Ceri Roberts, who soldiered on during the pandemic, was honoured at the prestigious Wales Care Awards, dubbed the Oscars of social care. She won the Gold prize in the Outstanding Service category, sponsored by the Caron Group with Ontex Healthcare being the event’s main sponsor, impressing the judges with the way she overcame hurdles and heartbreak to keep staff and residents protected and supported throughout.
Ceri, director of Cariad Care Homes which has homes in Porthmadog and Criccieth in Gwynedd, was nominated by colleagues who praised her dogged efforts to secure adequate PPE and for always considering their wellbeing, and that of the residents.
“It was a huge privilege to be nominated and to attend the awards ceremony. I’m very grateful to have the support of such a great team,” said Ceri.
“But it was also a bittersweet moment for me, receiving the award. My husband was always so supportive and proud of my work. I know he would have loved to have been there at the ceremony, celebrating with me.”
Ceri’s husband, Huw, who was also financial director of the company, died very suddenly in August 2020, just at the country was coming out of the first lockdown. Along with the impact of Covid on the business, Ceri had to find someone to fill her husbands’ role.
Home Manager Jill Jones, who nominated Ceri along with another member of staff, said her boss managed the homes at a really demanding time while still grieving for her husband.
“She was set adrift without her anchor, but through all this heartache and sorrow, she rose and once again devoted every hour to her staff, the residents and their families,” said Jill.
“She ploughed all her energy into making sure her homes were well informed and staff were trained to deal with the situation.
“She would send cakes, chocolates and take away meals to the homes with messages of thanks. These little things count.
“She has been selfless throughout these unprecedented times and she continues to be our rock.”
Ceri took 10 members of her team to the awards evening at City Hall in Cardiff which was attended by First Minister Mark Drakeford.
“I wish I could have taken them all. It really was a team effort to get through the pandemic and we have a great team at Cariad. They are so loyal and dedicated,” said Ceri.
The past two years have also been particularly challenging because Ceri has had to deal with two major surgeries.
“It has been a very, very difficult time and hard work. At the beginning we didn’t know what we were facing, but I did anticipate there would be problems getting hold PPE and I was right,” Ceri said.
“We managed to source aprons from a company making carrier bags, who had adapted their machinery to make PPE instead.
“We also purchased virus killing snoods for all staff to wear, prior to mask being made mandatory.”
Ceri said it would have been impossible for her to continue without the support of her loyal and devoted staff.
“You can’t run a good home without a good team behind you,” she said.
“They were putting their life and their families wellbeing on the line when they came into work.
“We recently organised a big family fun day for everyone involved during the pandemic. We wanted to recognise their effort and thank the team for the sacrifices they made. We had a great day with over 140 people attending”.
