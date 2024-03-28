An award-winning mid Wales pilgrimage centre has reopened with a new name and a day of activities to celebrate its 10th anniversary year.
The Mary Jones Pilgrim Centre, the new name for Mary Jones World at Llanycil, Bala, reopened on Saturday, 23 March.
The centre tells the inspirational story of Mary Jones, whose epic 26-mile barefoot journey to buy a Welsh Bible led to the foundation of Bible Society, a global movement which is now active in over 240 countries and territories across the world.
To celebrate the opening of the new season with a new name, there was a presentation by Elin Owen, from the Diocese of Bangor’s Pererin Project, a short drama of the Mary Jones story and a presentation by Mary Thomas, author of ‘The Mary Jones Walk’.
Creative prayer stations with Coleg y Bala and children’s crafts took place too.
The visitor experience, set on the edge of Llyn Tegid, allows visitors to follow in the footsteps of Mary Jones with displays and interactive content in a Grade 2 listed building.
Complete with picnic area, café and children’s playground, the Mary Jones Pilgrim Centre offers a great time out for children and adults alike.
Dogs are not allowed into the centre or the graveyard. However, well-behaved dogs are welcome in the Pilgrim Café and other areas of the site.
The café offers a selection of hot drinks, tasty homemade cakes and light lunches from local suppliers. Group bookings are available on request.
Visitors from around the world have been welcomed over the past decade and the centre, which opened in October 2014, has listened to feedback that the name Mary Jones World doesn’t accurately represent the experience.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received so far and hope the public will join us in this new, exciting chapter for the centre,” said a spokesperson.
The centre is open Wednesday to Sunday from March 23 to September 29 from 10am to 4pm in addition to Bank Holiday Mondays.
For more information including enquiries and bookings contact Tel: 0808 1784 909 / 01678521877 or visit www.maryjones.org.uk .