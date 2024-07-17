Criccieth Starlight Players have raised £370 for dementia services.
They have been treading the boards since 1974, and part of their 50th anniversary celebrations saw them enter a haunted house-themed raft in the Great Strait Raft Run.
Characters aboard included a werewolf, vampires, a ghost, a witch, a zombie, and a skeleton.
They finished in 6th place and won the Best Dressed Raft and Entertainment Value trophies.
Starlight Players social secretary, Kate Dunn, said: “We have participated in the raft race for many years, raising money for local causes. This year we chose to support the Dementia Support Centre at Encil y Coed in Criccieth and raised a fabulous £370 which will be used to purchase gardening tools and other items for use at the centre.”
Dementia Centre Co-ordinator Rachel Collins thanked the Starlight Players for their fundraising efforts.
The Starlight Players’ summer show, ‘50 Years of Starlight Memories’ is on 13, 20 and 27 August and 3 September (7.30pm) at Neuadd Goffa Criccieth Memorial Hall. Doors open at 7pm with bar service available. Tickets (priced from £8) can be purchased on the door or from https://www.thestarlightplayers.com/tickets