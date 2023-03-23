FOUR projects in Gwynedd have been honoured at an award ceremony to celebrate the effective use of land to tackle the fresh food crisis.
Last Thursday in Newtown, Powys, Social Farms & Gardens celebrated the CLAS (Community Land Advisory Service) Cymru Awards 2023 where they honoured 15 projects from around Wales making the best use of land in their communities.
The successful Gwynedd projects were Bwyd Bendigedig y Felinheli Incredible Edibles, Antur Aelhaearn, Gardd Gymunedol Hive Community Garden, and Wild Elements,
All the awarded projects have completed a Social Farms & Gardens ‘Site Resilience Plan’ to demonstrate to public bodies and potential funders their attributes and achievements in line with the Wellbeing of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015 Goals.
The in-person event was very well attended where groups were able to celebrate their achievements alongside fellow community gardeners and like-minded individuals. The invite was extended to local councillors, partner projects and Welsh Government representatives, who were also in attendance.
During the ceremony the project members were presented with plaques and certificates recognising their hard work in gaining permission to manage a green space. Volunteer/co-founder of Incredible Edible Porthmadog, Charissa Buhler, create the newly designed plaques using reclaimed oak.
YouTube star and founder of the Abundance Academy, Huw Richards, presented the awards, and also donated signed copies of his books for each of the groups as part of their award. He also held a questions-and-answer session about community and general gardening.
Do you know of a community green space or gardening project that has gained access to land and is achieving great things? They could be a 2024 winner! Email [email protected] with further details.
