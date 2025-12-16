It holds the area's history from maps to registers to photographs, with the earliest item, a deed relating to land in the parish of Old Radnor, dating back to 1318.
This year, the archives have been awarded the UK Archive Service Accreditation status for the first time, joining the ranks of archives belonging to universities and national museums across the UK.
Cllr Raiff Devlin, Cabinet Member for Customers, Digital and Community Services, said: “This award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our Powys Archives team.
“Their commitment to excellence ensures that the rich history of Powys and its predecessor counties is not only protected but brought to life for our community.
“Thanks to years of hard work, we can proudly say that our stories and heritage will be accessible for generations to come.”
Recognised for its care, user services and excellence in governance, the archives housed in purpose-built facilities in Llandrindod Wells were described as “a well-managed archive service with strong organisational support that covered a large rural area” by the accreditation panel.
The archives' mission is to lead a collaborative approach to safeguard and develop Powys’ unique collections, while also making them as widely accessible as possible to engage, educate, and empower all those who come into contact with them, now and in the future.
The public can access the archives online via the Research Service or in person during visiting hours every Thursday and Friday from 9.30-5pm, with no booking needed.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.