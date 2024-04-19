Politicians are calling for a meeting with Transport for Wales over plans to axe four daily train services.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd’s MS and MP, Mabon ap Gwynfor and Liz Saville Roberts, say these cuts to the service will reduce travel options for people living and working across communities in south Meirionnydd and Dwyfor.
However, Transport for Wales say these changes are necessary because “travel patterns and demand” on their network has changed post pandemic.
A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said the train company has carried out a review of their rail services and this has led them to suggest service cuts.
Mr ap Gwynfor and Mrs Saville Roberts have been advised of a significant change in the timetable affecting services between Machynlleth and Barmouth and Machynlleth and Pwllheli.
The Dwyfor Meirionnydd politicians say they understand that Transport for Wales mean to axe the 5.07am Machynlleth to Barmouth train, the 6.45am Barmouth to Machynlleth train, the 8.52am Machynlleth to Pwllheli train and the 11.37am Pwllheli to Machynlleth train.
Mr ap Gwynfor and Mrs Saville Roberts have been in touch with the train company to ask them for a meeting to discuss this matter further.
They said: “We have contacted TfW to express our deep concern about the proposed reduction of train services on the Cambrian Coast line. This decision will have a significant adverse impact on many of our constituents who are heavily reliant on this vital public transport link.
“The current train schedule provides a vital service for local residents - enabling them to travel to and from work, college, attend medical appointments and other essential needs. Reducing the frequency of trains, particularly during peak hours, will create significant difficulties for those who depend on this service for their daily commute.
“Many of our constituents living in communities along the Cambrian Coast - particularly young people and those without access to personal vehicles, rely on the train network to access educational opportunities and employment outside their immediate area. Cutting back on these lifeline services will significantly impede their ability to travel and could potentially hinder their educational and professional development.
“Whilst we understand the need to ensure efficiency - we are of the firm opinion that there are alternative solutions to address challenges faced by TfW and hope our concerns and those of our constituents will be taken onboard as part of ongoing discussions.”
Colin Lea, TfW Planning and Performance Director said: “Travel patterns and demand on our network have changed post the pandemic so we’ve completed a review of our rail services.
“It’s fundamental that we provide a rail service that serves new patterns of customer demand and our proposed timetables will help deliver this, whilst carefully balancing value for money for the taxpayer. We’re strengthening popular routes, providing more resilience across our network during winter and have had to defer some earlier commitments.
“TfW is a not-for-profit organisation and all revenue generated on our services will be reinvested into the network.”