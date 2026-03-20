A Carmarthenshire beach will once again echo with the spirit of speed and engineering history on Monday 27 April 2026, as the legendary land speed record car Babs returns to mark the centenary of J.G. Parry-Thomas’s world land speed record.
The free anniversary event to mark 100 years since the record on Pendine Sands in 1926, will begin at 12pm and celebrates the beach's unique place in motoring history, with Babs expected to complete two demonstration runs along the community-owned section of Pendine beach.
Visitors are encouraged to arrive earlier than the advertised start time to allow time for parking and to secure a good viewing position.
Alongside the centenary event, the Museum of Land Speed will launch its Project Lab on the same day. This is the next phase in an exciting project to develop a new permanent exhibition space to tell the wider story of Pendine and to make collections more accessible for all. Local communities and supporters of the Museum will be invited to contribute towards their development.
Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans, said: “The return of Babs to Pendine Sands for this historic celebration will honour one of the most iconic moments in British motorsport history and recognise the legacy that continues to shape Pendine’s identity today.
“I also look forward to the launch of the Museum of Land Speed’s new Project Lab which is the first step in a fantastic new project to help tell the story of Pendine and we look forward to engaging with the local community to help shape its development.”
A designated viewing area will be in place during the centenary event and visitors are asked to remain within these areas at all times. These measures are necessary to allow the vehicle to operate safely and to ensure the event can proceed as planned.
The centenary event is being organised by the Babs Trust, working in partnership with Pendine Community Council, the National Motor Museum of Wales and Geraint Owen, who is responsible for the care and maintenance of the historic vehicle.
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