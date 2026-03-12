A group of children and young people have benefitted from a therapy project that uses surfing and the beach as a recovery tool thanks to a £3,000 grant from the Community Cohesion Small Grants Fund.
The Tonic Surf project - aimed at helping young people aged 14 to 25 - has been able to offer a 10-week surf therapy course to 10 service users across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, with funds provided by the grant.
Along with Walkin on Water Surf School, Tonic Surf partnered with Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Early Intervention in Psychosis (EIP) service to deliver a therapeutic surfing programme, with participants attending weekly surf sessions at Poppit Sands.
The young people were supported by two qualified surf coaches and accompanying staff from the EIP team.
Cerian Morris, Community Psychiatric Nurse, EIP, said: “We are so grateful to the Mid and South West Wales Community Cohesion Team for the funding.
“Although each session lasted just two hours, for many attendees the experience became a full‑day positive routine, offering structure and purposeful activity each week.
“Research has found that graded exposure to more community-based activities has a very positive impact on young people who are experiencing general and social anxiety.
“Tonic surf therapy uses the marine environment as a recovery tool for children and young people.
“This supports integration with the local community for a group which is often isolated and stigmatised, and it supports young people to overcome loneliness and isolation at a formative stage of their lives.”
Kay Howells, Community Cohesion Coordinator, Mid and South West Wales Community Cohesion Team, said: “Tonic Surf has created a safe, supportive space where young people can thrive, learn new skills and feel included.
“We’re proud to have played a small part in making this possible.”
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