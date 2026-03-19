A Llanidloes man has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a charge of being in charge of a car while above the legal drink drive limit.
Christopher Morris, of Dolafon, Newtown Road, appeared before Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on 17 March.
The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit in Caersws on 21 February this year.
The court heard that tests showed Morris had 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates handed Morris a fine of £533 and endorsed his driving licence with 10 penalty points.
He must also pay costs of £85 as well as a £213 surcharge.
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