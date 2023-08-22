A livestream of a banana peel is being broadcast from Yr Wyddfa’s summit to raise awareness of the impact organic waste has on the environment.
Bananacam is part of the Plastic Free Yr Wyddfa Project, which aims to shed light on how long organic waste takes to decompose at high altitudes in the open air.
This project has been influenced by local mountain leader Mike Raine who has been conducting similar organic waste experiments in the outdoors.
The Bananacam project involves a specially designed camera at Yr Wyddfa’s summit capturing the entire journey of a discarded banana peel in real-time. This visually engaging experiment will demonstrate how long organic waste takes to break down when exposed to the open air and the unique conditions found at altitude on Yr Wyddfa.
Alec Young the Plastic Free Yr Wyddfa Officer said: “Organic waste, such as fruit peel, is often disregarded as harmless and left behind in natural settings. However, it is important to recognise that organic waste constitutes litter, which can have negative implications for both the environment and wildlife. Bananacam serves as a reminder that litter, regardless of its organic origin, can have long-lasting effects on the fragile ecosystems of our landscapes as well as being an eye sore.”
The National Park Authority is also hosting a competition alongside the Bananacam project. Competitors are invited to guess the date when the banana peel will completely decompose. The lucky winner who correctly predicts the decomposition date will be awarded a unique plastic-free goodie bag filled with sustainable and eco-friendly products, encouraging a lifestyle that reduces plastic waste and supports a healthier planet.
The National Park Authority believes that the Bananacam project will inspire visitors and residents alike to rethink their behaviours regarding organic waste disposal and promote responsible environmental practices.
For more information about the Bananacam project and to enter the competition, visit the the Bananacam website.