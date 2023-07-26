An event at Aberystwyth bandstand raised £1,300 for causes in war-torn Ukraine.
The fundraiser was held on Monday (24 July) and provided much-needed funds for Ukrainian orphanages and displaced families.
This is part of the latest push for donations from ex-Aberystwyth police officers and Penparcau hub staff members, Jenny Jenkins and Phil Westbury.
Including the £1,300, they have raised £17,000 since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine back in February last year - and have arranged more than 30 trips between them to the nation's borders with donations.
Ukrainians in Aberystwyth and the surrounding areas attended the event on the promenade - and thanked the community for its generosity. The day was complete with Ukrainian music and stalls including traditional cakes, craft and bangle making and honey tea.
Ms Jenkins said she hoped the event would surpass her recent fundraiser at Tesco in Aberystwyth which raised £1,000.
She said: “The day was brilliant at the bandstand. We had the Trauma Teddy stall, raffles, games for the kids and stone painting.
“Local Ukrainian families made traditional cakes, bracelets, we even had three ladies and their children come all the way from Cardiff to do a master class in craft and singing and dancing.
“It was so special for other displaced Ukrainian families and me, Phil, and all the volunteers from Penparcau Hub.
“We even had sample puddings for the Meals on Wheels. As a result of the generosity of everyone, we have raised so far to £17,000 – all going to aid and support our Ukrainian brothers and sisters.”
She told the Cambrian News before the event that she is also set to visit the battlefront and the worst-affected areas in Ukraine to find new avenues for where future donations can go.
She said: “So I’m going out there with another Ukrainian lady and we’re going to be visiting different areas and we’re going to see the real hard stuff.
“The money will go to (charity) Ukraine Train, but we will also keep some because when I go out there, I will see where the funding is particularly needed.
“It's desperately important people come along because it gives people a chance to meet real Ukrainians who are so thankful to the people of Wales, and a small, little place like this.
“After the damage to the dam (in Nova Kakhovka which caused flooding in the region of Kherson) and the bridge in Crimea, who knows what Putin is going to do?
“So, everything is getting scarce, and people are going to be uprooted again, and people will need medication and antibiotics – especially pregnant women.
“It’s a desperate situation.”
Her trip to the front in Ukraine will be funded entirely by herself and she is set to provide updates to the Cambrian News during her journey.