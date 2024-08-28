Bangor in Gwynedd and Aberystwyth in Ceredigion are the eighth and ninth most popular train station in Wales according to Google searches.
New research from West Somerset Railway shows Cardiff Central Station tops the list, receiving an impressive 49,500 searches.
Newport Station came second (22,200), Cardiff Queen Street Station third (14,800), Swansea fourth (5,400), Wrexham, fifth (4,400), Carmarthen, sixth (3,600), Bangor eighth (2,900), Aberystwyth and Bridgend, ninth (1,900) and Holyhead, tenth (1,600).
Looking further, the most popular journey from Cardiff Central Station is to Newport Station. Cardiff Queen Street’s is to Cardiff Bay, and Swansea’s takes passengers to Cardiff Central.
West Somerset Railway’s Samantha White said: “It is amazing to see that there are so many searches for train stations in the United Kingdom, Cardiff Central being the most searched station in Northern Ireland.
“I feel that six million average searches across the United Kingdom in the last year goes to show that there is a desire in the public to use train services as a main form of public transport. Whether that be commuting to work or travelling to beautiful areas of the country on a holiday, the demand for train travel remains high.”