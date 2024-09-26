Bangor has seen the fifth biggest rise in searches for tattoo removals in Wales.
The Devonshire Clinic analysed search engine data to reveal how many times terms like ‘Tattoo Removal’ were searched in 2020 and 2024.
Newport saw the biggest percentage increase of 202.22 per cent.
In 2020, the terms were searched an average of 450 times a month. This has risen to an average of 1,360 times a month.
Swansea saw the second largest rise (187.95 per cent), followed by Wrexham (174.07 per cent), Cardiff (132.99 per cent) and Bangor (102.78 per cent).
In regard to sheer number of searches in 2024, Swansea came first (2,390) followed by Cardiff (2,260), Wrexham third (1,480), Newport fourth (1,360), and Bangor fifth (730).
As a country, Wales saw a 30.85 per cent rise in searches, the third highest in the UK.
Northern Ireland saw a 40.16 per cent rise, England, 35.56 per cent, and Scotland, 25.42 per cent.
The Devonshire Clinic’s Dr Conal Perrett said: “The rise in searches shows a growing trend in people reconsidering their past choices.
“What was once seen as a permanent decision is now being reconsidered.”