Bank urged to reconsider closure of Pwllheli branch

“Local banks are more than access to money, our community life, our elderly and most vulnerable, and our young people will suffer disproportionately because of the removal of our local branches. And, once one bank closes, we know all the others will race to avoid being the last branch in town. We’ve seen how businesses and our most vulnerable across rural Wales are being put at a serious disadvantage because of closures such as this. Access to banking services and cash in a way that suits us best should be our right.”