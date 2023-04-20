Barley Saturday will return to the streets of Cardigan this weekend.
The popular stallion show and parade through the town centre will take place on Saturday, 29 April. The show field will be open from 11.30am, where judging will take place before the main parade which sets off at 2pm.
The supreme champions will be presented with their trophies on the steps of the guildhall.
The popular event draws big crowds to Cardigan town centre and with a forecast of cloud, but no rain, it is hoped this year will be no different.
A number of roads in Cardigan town centre will be closed on Saturday between 1.30pm and 4pm.