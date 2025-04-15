One of the highlights of the south Ceredigion calendar will return to the streets of Cardigan this weekend.
Barley Saturday draws a bumper crowd to the town every every year and will this year be held on Saturday, 26 April at 2pm.
Horses and classic vehicles are paraded through the town following judging in the show field, with the winners being presented with their awards outside the Guild Hall.
Spectators travel from far and wide to enjoy the parade and other entertainment. Barley Saturday has been held annually in the town since 1961, after it was resurrected by a group of town business people.
The original event began as far back as 1871 and by 1877.