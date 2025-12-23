Ceredigion harpist Catrin Finch will release her highly anticipated album, Notes To Self, on 27 February, marking her first collection of solo compositions in a decade.
This deeply personal work features a series of reflective tracks composed for Katy, her 13-year-old self, and captures the essence of Finch’s extraordinary life journey through her music.
Notes To Self is a heartfelt exploration of Catrin’s music; a musical autobiography charting her experiences, emotions, and introspections. Accompanied by letters that illuminate the stories behind each composition, the album weaves together themes of vulnerability, expectation, transformation, and the unpredictability of a life lived in the public eye. Drawing from her 40-year career as one of the most adventurous and pioneering artists of her generation, Finch’s enduring honesty and bravery resonate throughout the tracks, inviting listeners to connect deeply with her narrative.
Each piece reflects her evolution as a musician and encapsulates a remarkable career shaped by her experiences as a gay woman, a cancer survivor, a sister, daughter, and a mother.
To celebrate the album's release, Catrin Finch will embark on a solo UK tour throughout 2026, bringing her evocative sound and powerful storytelling to audiences across the country, sharing the new compositions which showcase her extraordinary talent.
The album will be available on CD, and also on a limited edition run of 180 gram baby blue vinyl, as well as streaming on all digital platforms.
Visit catrinfinch.com to pre-order Notes To Self and for tour dates throughout 2026.
Notes To Self will be released by bendigedig, a label run in partnership between ARC Music International Ltd and Cardigan’s Mwldan.
Tour dates in 2026 include Mwldan on 27 February, Neuadd Dwyfor, Pwllheli on 21 March, Pontio, Bangor on 6 November, and, in 2027, Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 19 February.
