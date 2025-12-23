Notes To Self is a heartfelt exploration of Catrin’s music; a musical autobiography charting her experiences, emotions, and introspections. Accompanied by letters that illuminate the stories behind each composition, the album weaves together themes of vulnerability, expectation, transformation, and the unpredictability of a life lived in the public eye. Drawing from her 40-year career as one of the most adventurous and pioneering artists of her generation, Finch’s enduring honesty and bravery resonate throughout the tracks, inviting listeners to connect deeply with her narrative.