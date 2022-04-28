Barley Saturday returns to the streets of Cardigan this weekend

Barley Saturday is one of the highlights of the Ceredigion calendar

THE popular Barley Saturday stallion show and parade will take place this weekend through Cardigan town centre.

The popular event that traditionally draws big crowds to Cardigan town centre has had to be cancelled for the past two years due to the pandemic, but will take place this Saturday, 30 April.

A number of roads in Cardigan will be closed between 1.30pm and 4pm to allow the Parade of Stallions to take place.

They include North Road, Priory Street, Feidrfair, Morgan Street, Strand, Bridge Street, High Street, Pendre, Quay Street, College Row, Bath-house Road, William Street, Pwllhai, Chancery Lane and St Mary Street, along with sections of Napier Street, Feidrhenffordd and Castle Street.

The parade begins at 2pm with a stallion show being held on the grounds Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi from 11am.

Barley Saturday has been held annually in the town since 1961, after it was resurrected by a group of town business people.

The original event began as far back as 1871 and by 1877, there are records of hundreds of horses parading around Pensarnau Pool, now Victoria Gardens.

When the pool was filled in 1877, the show was held in nearby streets and was a way to celebrate the end of the spring sowing season, barley being the cereal to be sown.