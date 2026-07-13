A donation of thousands of pounds worth of equipment has been donated to Tanio Bermo.
The creative community hub funded by Barmouth Town Council received the donation from a local resident. The equipment belonged to her late husband.
Thanks to her generosity it has been possible to set up a tech lab in Ysgol y Traeth.
The lab has 3D printers, a vinyl cutter, sublimation printer and heat presses, and allows the pupils to use high tech equipment to support their design and technology lessons.
Last week two Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn pupils spent a week at Tanio Bermo putting together some lessons to use the equipment at Ysgol y Traeth.
Fern Griffiths and Jacob Slater-Ferguson went into the school twice to teach the teachers how to use the vinyl cutter and sublimation printer to make mugs and decorate T-shirts, then spent a day in the school with Year 5 pupils, showing them how different shaped boats would float or sink, and talking about good and bad designs.
Year 5 then designed their own boats on Tinker CAD, and some were printed out.
At the same time, Fern and Jacob worked with small groups to cut their names from vinyl to add to a class banner. At the end of the day the whole class went to Wern Mynach to test the float-ability of the boats.
Town council is very grateful for the equipment donation and delighted to be able to set it up in the school. Council hopes young people will be inspired to develop design and technology skills to support their careers.
Tanio Bermo is funded by Barmouth Town Council and run by volunteers.
Find out more at www.taniobermo.co.uk or by calling in any Saturday from 10am until 4pm for a chat. It is on King Edward Street, Barmouth, next to the Royal.
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