Tywyn has a new all-weather pitch for people to play on, thanks to an investment of £360,000.
Now, no matter the weather, come rain or shine, sports facilities will be available to local people in south Meirionnydd, thanks to the investment from a partnership of authorities and organisations.
An official opening ceremony for the new all-weather pitch at Canolfan Byw’n Iach Bro Dysynni, Tywyn has been held.
The event was an opportunity for members of the local community and representatives from schools and sports teams from the area, who have been responsible for helping to deliver the project, to come together to use the pitch and to learn more about the new facility.
It will provide modern facilities for the community, including for hockey and football clubs and local schools.
Gwynedd Council say that an investment of £360,000 has been used to bring the exciting plan for the pitch to life, thanks to collaboration between Sport Wales, the Welsh Government, the UK Government, Mantell Gwynedd, Byw’n Iach, Cyngor Gwynedd, Tywyn Town Council, and the local community.
Cllr Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community at Gwynedd Council, said: “We are extremely proud to see this all weather pitch opening and available for people of all ages and abilities to use. The resource will provide year-round opportunities to keep fit, to socialise and to have fun.”
Cllr Beth Lawton, Chair of the Byw’n Iach Board, said: “This opening ceremony is a special day for the leisure centre, for the town and for the local area. I am pleased to see this investment in the health and wellbeing of the community and hope it will help our local sports teams to continue to thrive.”
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