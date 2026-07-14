Hywel Dda Health Charities has been able to fund a selection of soft toys for the families of patients on Meurig Ward at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth who are facing bad news and bereavement.
The NHS charity has purchased over £200 worth of soft toys from The Osborne Trust, such as their Ozzy the Elephant teddy.
The purchase of the toys for the ward were funded through public donations to Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board.
These toys are given to children and young people whose loved ones on the ward are seriously ill or have sadly died, offering vital comfort and reassurance during some of the hardest moments in their lives.
Ellen Masters, Meurig Ward Administrator at Bronglais Hospital, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the donations that have enabled us to purchase the soft toys for Meurig Ward.
“The teddies are given specifically to offer support and comfort to the children of patients on Meurig Ward when someone close to them is seriously ill or when they are bereaved, helping them feel safe and supported when their world feels uncertain.
“For children coping with loss, a soft toy can act as a steady, familiar presence at a time when emotions are overwhelming, giving them something to hold onto for warmth, stability, and emotional expression.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, visit hywelddahealthcharities.nhs.wales.
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