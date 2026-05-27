November might seem far away, but people in Barmouth are taking part in a community project to produce poppies for Remembrance.
The project is led by Wendy Slater-Ferguson and run from Tanio Bermo, a group funded by Barmouth Town Council to provide facilities in the town to support the creative arts, businesses and the community.
The Barmouth mayor asked for poppies to be created for the area around the war memorial in time for Remembrance.
Standing Poppies, made from recycled and upcycled materials, are being made, enough for one poppy for each person commemorated on the war memorial.
A series of workshops are being held for members of the community can come and make a poppy.
People can make one for someone they are related to, or who lived in their house, or whose name they like the sound of.
As part of the workshop, participants will look up the history of the serviceman, and also other relevant historical data such as census records to pay tribute to the family as well the fallen.
Project participants will also make poppies for a shroud from donated wool and fabric with knitting and crochet. These will be attached to reclaimed (cleaned) fishing nets to both reflect the maritime heritage of Barmouth and to highlight the need to re-use and re-purpose materials rather than throw them in landfill.
The poppies will be displayed in the beds around the war memorial for November, and the cascade shroud will be draped for the same time. Both will be cleaned and stored to be used, and added to, in future years.
Both projects are being well supported by the community with people making poppies at home and delivering them to Tanio Bermo, as well as coming to the workshops and joining in there.
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