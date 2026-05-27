A Tanygrisiau man has been held in custody by magistrates after admitting breaching a domestic abuse protection order.
Craig Rowlands, of 17, Bloc 3, Hafan Deg, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 22 May.
The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic abuse protection order made by Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 19 March this year by being found by police officers at a property in Harlech that he was prohibited from attending.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Rowlands is due to be sentenced for the order breach at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 10 June.
He was remanded in custody until that date due to the “nature and seriousness of the offence” and his “previous record and character.”
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