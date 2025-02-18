Dog fouling in Barmouth has attracted the attention of the police and council.
PCSO Gill joined forces with Gwynedd Council Enforcement Officer Darryl Jones to patrol Barmouth following reports of dog fouling in the area.
“We paid particular attention to the area known as The Wern - highlighted as a problem - and the promenade where we met Betsy, who was a very good girl and whose owners always pick up after her,” the police said.
“Sadly, this is not always the case and the enforcement officer will be visiting the area on a regular basis to identify owners not picking up after their dogs.”
To report dog fouling, visit apGwynedd where you will be guided on how to notify the council so fines can be issued.