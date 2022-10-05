Barmouth theatre hosts Welsh language folk band
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Friday 7th October 2022 3:00 pm
The Dragon Theatre in Barmouth ()
The Dragon Theatre, Barmouth will host live music this week.
On Saturday, 8 October, Bwncath, a Welsh-language contemporary folk band from Caernarfon, will take to the stage there at 7pm.
Formed in 2014 in the Caernarfon area, their first album, Bwncath, was released in the summer of 2017 and the most recent, Bwncath II, in March 2020.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
