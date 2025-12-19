A Blaenau Ffestiniog man has been handed a suspended jail sentence after admitting breaching a community order.
Osian Jones, of 67 Fron Fawr, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 16 December.
The 19-year-old had been handed a 12 month community order by Caernarfon magistrates on 14 January this year for assaulting Callum Williams in Blaenau Ffestiniog on 5 June 2024.
At the latest hearing Jones admitted breaching the requirements of the community order by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment on 23 November.
Magistrates revoked the original community order and instead sentenced Jones to 16 weeks in jail suspended for 12 months.
Jones must also undergo 12 months of drug rehabilitation.
He must also pay £60 costs.
