The Dwyfor Meirionnydd Labour Party branch thank the manager and staff of the Dragon Theatre in Barmouth “for providing the perfect venue” for their triple event on Saturday, culminating in a screening of the film ‘PRIDE’.
The day began with the AGM of the constituency party, chaired by Gordon Hughes from Corwen. There was some discussion about the size and location of the proposed new Senedd Constituency. With membership already drawn from as far apart as Corwen, Aberdyfi, Pwllheli and Y Felinheli, it was agreed that future constituency meetings would present logistical challenges.
Looking further afield, members were united in abhorring the continuing conflicts across the world, and repeated their call for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East.
Later, after sharing lunch in the theatre’s large hall, a discussion on the legacy of the Miners’ Strike took place, with non-party members welcomed.
Local historian Quentin Deakin began by tracing the struggle for worker’s rights from the Tolpuddle Matrtyrs to the present day, while others contributed reflections and memories of the 1984-5 strike and its legacy.
Senedd Member Joyce Watson closed the discussion outlining ways in which the Senedd is working to provide support for the imminent job losses in Port Talbot, marking a huge difference from the way in which pits were closed with no thought for the communities left to sink or swim.
The day ended with the film ‘PRIDE’, a tale of Unity and solidarity.
