On 16 March 1922, the great Hungarian pianist-composer Béla Bartók made his UK public recital début at the Parish Hall in Aberystwyth, playing his own compositions plus a Beethoven Piano Trio with members of the University chamber ensemble. A 100 years on, Rhian Davies considers this remarkable concert, described by the Cambrian News as ‘an epoch-marking occurrence in the career of the music students’ and by Professor Walford Davies as ‘Baffling!’.