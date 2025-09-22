A free mass singing event is coming to Caernarfon.
Cana Nerth dy Ben is coming to Caernarfon Market Hall, on 22 November.
During the afternoon, participants learn three Welsh songs in groups. Later, everyone comes together to sing with professional musicians – but organisers stress this is not a formal concert. No choir experience is needed, just a willingness to join in.
The day ends in style with a party featuring high-energy north Wales brass/pop Band Pres Llareggub.
Nerth dy Ben was founded by Denbigh’s Alaw Llwyd Owen, whose life changed following a car accident in 2018. Choosing to focus on the strength of the mind rather than her challenges, Alaw created a platform that encourages people to recognise and believe in the positive power of the head – to live life at its best.
Alaw said: “The idea came from a desire to bring people together face to face – to create connections and achieve something collectively. That act alone works wonders for the brain and strengthens the positive power of the head.
Cana Nerth dy Ben can be loosely translated as Sing your heart out, but in Welsh, the phrase carries deeper layers of meaning that connect directly to the spirit of the initiative. Nerth means strength, while pen means head, and together they evoke the project’s central purpose: to nurture and celebrate the positive power of the mind.
“Singing is perfect for this: it makes us feel good and links us to one another. Whether you only sing in the car or the shower, you’ll be welcomed with open arms. These events are about meeting new people, trying something different, and singing from the heart – that’s how the strength of the head grows.”
The event is open to adults (18+). Sign up at nerthdyben.cymru or follow @NerthDyBen on social media to register and access the songs in advance.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.