A beach hut in a sought-after seaside town in Gwynedd with no power has gone on the market for £200,000 - almost the same amount as the average price of a house in Wales.
The detached cabin can be found in Abersoch. Made of timber and corrugated iron, it is one of 17 huts on Porth Mawr beach.
The estate agent handling the sale of the hut, Rhys Elvin expects it will be highly sought after.
The cabin located on the sands of Abersoch is listed at just £15,000 below last year's average Welsh house price. The hut was rebuilt in 2023.
Beach Hut 7, which estate agent Elvins said provided 'fantastic storage', is on sale with offers over £200,000, with final offers for the hut to be submitted by 4pm on Wednesday, 1 July.
The average house price for Wales was £215,000 in December 2025, up 5.0 per cent (£10,000) from a year earlier, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Elvins said cabins on this side of the beach 'don't come around often' - and describe the sale as a rare opportunity.
The agency said potential buyers should "think BBQs with friends, Sundowners with a view, somewhere to stash the paddleboards, the wetsuits, the beach toys and keep the sandwiches sand-free.
"Beach huts like this don’t come around often."
But the hut's guide price left some people shocked, with one person saying: "I thought this was a joke or they'd added an extra zero on by mistake."
Another added: "Looks like a garage."
A third said: "£200,000 for a SHED!!! Lost the plot!"
What do you think? Let us know.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.