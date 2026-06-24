Primary schools in north Ceredigion along with Bro Hyddgen in Machynlleth are to close their doors on Thursday due to forecast extreme heat.
Primary schools in north Ceredigion are to close, with secondary schools set to remain open as things stand.
Ceredigion County Council has been asked for an update.
In Machynlleth, Ysgol Bro Hyddgen headmaster, Dafydd Jones posted on social media: "I have decided to close the school tomorrow because of the hot weather, staff shortages as there are a number of teachers that are parents from Ceredigion and primary schools there are closed.
"Also a number of children have gone home sick due to the effects of the heat today. Another issue is that the fridges in the secondary canteen can't keep the food cold enough - they have had to throw away a lot of food today. The temperature in the kitchen was 45 degrees Celcius at lunch time. Tomorrow promises to be 3 degrees Celsius higher."
Llanidloes High School in Powys is also closed on Thursday.
Ysgol Eifion Wyn in Porthmadog is closed this afternoon due to high temperatures, with the school posting on the Gwynedd website: “Following a risk assessment, the school has been closed due to exceptionally high temperatures within the building. Despite a range of mitigation measures, a safe environment for pupils and staff cannot be maintained as the extreme heat continues.”
More as we get it.
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