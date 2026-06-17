A serial alcohol thief from Abersoch who assaulted a man in a supermarket has been jailed by magistrates for 46 weeks.
Jack Wellings, of 38 Maes Gwydryn, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 11 June.
The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to six charges of stealing alcohol from shops, as well charges of assault and using threatening behaviour.
Wellings pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of items from the Spar store in Abersoch on 11 May this year, along with stealing a crate of Sol Lager from the same Spar store on 25 May.
He also admitted stealing a crate of Koppenberg and a crate of Stella Artois from the same store on 9 June.
Also on 11 May, Wellings stole alcohol worth £43 from the Londis store in Abersoch.
Wellings also admitted stealing a crate of Stella Artois from the Spar store in Pwllheli on 27 May and stealing a box of Corona lager from the Tesco store on High Street in Porthmadog on 22 April.
Wellings also admitted a charge of assaulting Daniel Hughes at the Spar store in Abersoch on 9 June.
He also pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour at The Creel, High Street, Abersoch on 4 June and at St Tudwal’s Hotel – also on High Street – on the same day.
Wellings also admitted a further charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour at Glaslyn Sports Centre on Heol y Llan in Porthmadog on 22 April this year.
He also pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to surrender to bail by missing a court date at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 13 May.
Magistrates, who heard Wellings committed the offences while subject to a suspended sentence order, jailed him for a total of 46 weeks.
He must also pay a total of £300 in compensation.
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