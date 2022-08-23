Beach warning after officers reunite more than 60 lost children with parents
Gwynedd Council has issued a warning to beachgoers after officers reunited more than 60 lost children with their parents.
Favourable weather and school holidays have led to an increase in the number of people visiting the county’s beaches and “officers have been extremely busy,”.
“Our beach wardens and harbour officers are ready to assist,” a council spokesperson said.
“Contact them at any time if you want any advice. Staff can update you with weather and tidal information and give advice on the main safety issues on the beach.
“We would like to remind you to keep children under supervision at all times when on the coast. Officers reunited over 60 missing children with their parents over the weekend.”
Families can ask beach officers for an information bracelet for children. A telephone number of their parent/guardian can be added for them to be contacted if the child gets lost.
The council added: “Beach officers have also been very busy dealing with dozens of weever fish stings over the past few days.
“Contact the officers if you need any help and wear suitable footwear. If you want to go to sea as this could save you from getting stung in the water. A sting can be extremely painful.
“Please also remember to dispose of your rubbish responsibly and comply with all rules.
“We want everyone to have a safe, enjoyable and fun-filled day at the beach.”
