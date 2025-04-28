Plaid Cymru have held on to Teigl following a by-election for the Gwynedd Council seat on 10 April.
The by-election was triggered by the retirement of cllr Linda Ann Jones, who represented the Fffestiniog ward for almost 40 years.
Geraint Wyn Parry retained the seat for Plaid with 289 votes.
Independent candidate, Marc Lloyd Griffiths, came second with 96 votes, Welsh Conservative Party candidate, Hedd Vaughan Thomas third with 28 votes and Andrew Richard Joyce, standing for the Welsh Liberal Democrat party, came fourth with 8 votes.
Three ballots were rejected. One paper was rejected because it contained more votes for candidates than the voter was entitled to. The others were rejected as being unmarked or void for uncertainty.