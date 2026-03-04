Alicia Leow-Dyke, Welsh Beaver Project Officer for the Wildlife Trusts in Wales, says: “We have been working towards this goal of legal protection for beavers in Wales for many years, so we are delighted with this brilliant outcome. Beavers play a vital role in our ecosystems and formally recognising them as a native species is the right thing to do. It marks a vital milestone in the re-establishment of wild beavers to Wales. We thank the Welsh Government for listening to all the evidence and making the right decision.”