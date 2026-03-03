A Porthmadog man has been banned from the road for three years after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge.
Gethin Roberts, of 11 Osmond Lane, appeared before Caaernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 24 February.
The court heard that the 37-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Volkswagen in Porthmadog on 17 October last year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed that Roberts had cocaine in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Roberts from driving for 36 months.
Roberts was also handed a fine of £1,077.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £431.
