An Aberystwyth-based band’s dream to represent San Marino at the Eurovision Song Contest has come to an end, but Misha and the Kings are looking to the future and have some exciting plans in place.
The four-piece banned made it to through to the in-person stage of the competition, gathering the support of people in Aberystwyth who raised money to help cover their travel.
Sadly they did not make it through to the next stage of the competition, but the positivity is still oozing out of every pore of these musicians.
They said: “From more than 800 acts, we were selected for the Stage & Live Academy of Dreaming San Marino — the final 240 invited to perform live in San Marino.
“We stood on that stage. We gave it absolutely everything. And none of it would have happened without you.
“We won’t pretend we’re not disappointed. We are. We believed in the song. We believed in the performance. For a while, the possibility felt very real.
“But here’s what we also feel: pride. Pride that we took the leap. Pride that we represented Aberystwyth internationally. Pride that we turned a wild idea into a real, living moment. And now? Now we take everything we learned, everything we built, and we use it.
“The Eurovision song that didn’t make it? We’re going to release it. The album we’ve been quietly working on? It'll be out before the summer. And when it’s ready, we’re throwing a proper album launch party — the kind only Misha and the Kings would throw.
“If San Marino was the spark, 2026 is going to be the fire. Your support didn’t end with a result. It launched something. And we’re only just getting started.
“Thank you for backing us. Always. You're all Kings.
