Beddgelert has the third most beautiful bike trail in the UK, according to GO Outdoors.
Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal in the Brecon Beacons, Kielder Water & Forest Park and Beddgelert rank first, second and third.
The Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal trail has the highest proportion of reviews including the word “beautiful”. Of the 536 reviews for this trail on TripAdvisor, 28 per cent of them mentioned how beautiful the sights along the trail are.
Kielder Water and Forest Park was praised for its beauty by 27.9 per cent of the 778 reviews on TripAdvisor, putting it in second place for the most beautiful bike trail in the UK.
And in third place for the most beautiful bike trails in the UK is the Beddgelert Forest trail.
One of the more remote and less known trails, it has 70 reviews on TripAdvisor, but of those reviews, over one in four (27 per cent) of them mention the beauty of this trail.
Taking data from TripAdvisor’s UK Biking Trail page, this research only includes bike trails with at least 50 reviews. Then Instagram was used to get the number of posts for “#Brecon Beacons and Beddgelert”, to determine the most Instagrammable of those bike trails.