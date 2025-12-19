Enjoy the stars in 2026 at the first-ever Elan Dark Sky Festival.

Celebrating 10 years of International Dark Sky status, Elan Valley is to host a weekend of events exploring the hidden treasures of the night.
From 27 to 28 March, people can attend a starlit concert with musicians Toby Hay and Holly Blackshaw, or find out about astroarchaeology from Timescape Archaeology.
Attendees can learn how to paint light at a workshop with Dafydd Wyn Morgan, or find the things that come out at night on a nocturnal mammal walk with Sorcha Lewis.
The festival will include a range of ticketed and free events, going on sale in February.
Elan Valley was awarded International Dark Sky Park status and granted the silver-tier status in June 2015 by the International Dark Sky Association.
This status means that the entire 45,000 acres of the Elan Valley are protected against light pollution for the benefit of those who live and work here, in addition to the many visitors each year.
It is widely recognised as one of the best stargazing sites in the world.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.