Beer festival to return after two-year break

A POPULAR beer and cider festival will return after a break of two years.

The Llanbedr Festival Committee is pleased to announce that this year’s annual Llanbedr Beer and Cider Festival will go ahead on 9 and 10 September.

It has been postponed for the last two year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This will be the 15th festival and will feature a number of Welsh real ales and ciders to suit all tastes. There will be live entertainment in the evenings with the Ardudwy male voice choir, TV star the Welsh Whisperer.

Also joining the line-up are local acts, singer Martyn Rowlands and the rock band Session.

The festival is run entirely by volunteers and aims to raise money for local good causes.

It takes place in the grounds of Tŷ Mawr hotel in the village, and is scheduled to start at midday and finish at 11pm.

“Please note that the festival will be cash only,” organisers told the Cambrian News.