The beloved pub in an Aberystwyth village is set to close next month.
Tafarn Y Maes in Capel Bangor has announced its sad closure with its last day on 1 December.
The pub announced its decision after months of consideration, following a meeting in June to discuss its viability as a community hub.
However there was no mention of the potential venture in the social media post made today: “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce we have closed our doors.
“This was an incredibly difficult decision, and one we did not make lightly.
“Over the years, we’ve had the pleasure of sharing countless memories, laughs, and moments with all of you, and we are truly grateful for every single one.
“Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for your unwavering support and for making Tafarn y Maes the special place it has been.
“We are planning a final weekend for customers and friends on Saturday 30th November for a la carte and Sunday 1st of December for Sunday service - so we can say goodbye properly.”
A supporter commented: “And the song lyrics run true here that "You don't know what you got till it's gone" from 'Big Yellow Taxi' by Joni Mitchell.
“Good luck folks and this is such a sad sign of our times which can only get worse with this savage and spiteful budget cutting into the core of our society.”
This comes six months after a meeting to discuss whether the pub could be turned into a community hub, following similar ventures in other areas.
Capel Bangor's other pub closed some years ago and is now a private home.