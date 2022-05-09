Ben Lake named Honorary President of National Eisteddfod

Ceredigion MP Ben Lake has been named Honorary President of the National Eisteddfod ( Eisteddfod Genedlaethol )

THE National Eisteddfod has announced that the Ceredigion National Eisteddfod Honorary President is the local Member of Parliament, Ben Lake.

He will speak from the Pavilion stage at the festival held on the outskirts of Tregaron from 30 July – 6 August.

A native of Lampeter, his family hails from the Llanddewi Brefi and Newcastle Emlyn areas.

He now lives in Ciliau Aeron, Ceredigion.

He was educated at Lampeter Comprehensive School, before graduating in History and Politics at Trinity College, Oxford, before being awarded a Masters Degree in British and European Modern History.

He was treasurer of the Dafydd ap Gwilym Society while studying at university, and during his time as Society secretary, he was part of the team that organised the Oxford Eisteddfod in 2013. He remains an enthusiastic supporter of the Society and takes every opportunity to help Welsh students celebrate their Welsh background.

On leaving university, he returned to his roots in west Wales, and worked as a researcher for Ceredigion Senedd Member, Elin Jones, before being elected as MP for the same constituency at the 2017 General Election.

Ben is Vice-Chair of the Westminster Welsh Affairs Committee and Plaid Cymru’s Westminster spokesperson on culture.

He follows a number of prominent Welsh people as the Eisteddfod’s Honorary President, including presenter and DJ, Huw Stephens, historian Elin Jones, and the former assistant manager of the Wales men’s football team, Osian Roberts.