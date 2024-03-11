One of Ceredigion's swimming pools is to close later this month after it incurred 'significant debt' during 'long periods of closure'.
The Trustees of Cardigan Memorial Pool and Hall Trust released a statement on social media on Monday morning, stating that the pool will close its doors on Friday, 29 March.
The trustees said: "It is with great regret that we announce the closure of our much loved swimming pool.
"Unfortunately, the trust incurred significant debt during the long periods of closure last year and this together with reduced usage levels, and much higher energy costs have led to the sad decision that the pool is no longer viable in its current form.
"Our last day will be Friday 29 March.
"Ceredigion County Council are considering the future of the facility and we had hoped that they would be able to take it on and run it.
"However, it has become clear that although they will hopefully vote to take ownership of the building, even they do not have the funds to keep it open at the present time.
"They have however, indicated that they will consider leasing it to a possible new charity provided a robust and convincing business plan is presented. In this way there is hope that the pool can re-open in the not too distant future, under new management.
"Longer term, the council are looking to secure significant funding from Welsh Government for a Well-Being centre in Cardigan, with the redevelopment of the pool site as the obvious choice.
"The trustees would like to publicly thank the staff who have worked so hard to keep the place open, as well as volunteers, members of the public and businesses, who have all contributed hugely in time and money.
"Your work has not gone to waste, this has not been an easy decision but to carry on and ignore the council, risks more debt and a greater likelihood of insolvency - losing the building forever.
"Although this is a short term blow, a facility such as this requires long term, stable ownership which we believe the council is best placed to provide."
A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said in response to the closure announcement: “The council has been in discussions with Cardigan Memorial Pool and Hall Trustees regarding its future and a way forward will be considered by the Council’s Cabinet next week.”