WORK continued on the Aberaeron sea defences this weekend as heavy machinary helped bring heavy boulders ashore.
The rocks have been transported by sea from Norway and will form part of the multi-million sea defence scheme for Aberaeron.
Simon Batty sent these images and video showing the work taking place on Sunday during low tide.
Ceredigion County Council says the stones are "specialist 3-10 tonne boulders, which are essential to form the core of the proposed rock breakwater extending out from the existing north pier."
The £31.59m Aberaeron Coastal Defence Scheme is funded through a £26.85m contribution from the Welsh Government’s Coastal Risk Management Programme, together with a £4.74m contribution from Ceredigion County Council.
The scheme which is expected to take a year to complete, includes the construction of a rock breakwater extending out from North Pier, refurbishment and re-building of pier head of South Pier, construction of flood walls, construction of flood gate at Pwll Cam inner harbour and improvements to the existing defences on South Beach.