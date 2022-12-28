Letter to the Editor: As initiator of twinning between Aberystwyth and Kronberg in Germany, I would like to wish Merry Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year to my many Welsh friends and to all your readers.
This year we celebrated the 25th anniversary of our special relationship and I would like to thank our friends who came to the Christmas Market in Kronberg.
One important person was missing: Carol Kolczak, who has done so much for the successful development of friendship between our towns.
As we were informed recently, she passed away and many of her friends on our side will miss her very much.
Fritz Pratschke,
Freeman of Aberystwyth,
Kronberg