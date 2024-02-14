Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is “making progress to move on from dysfunctionality found within its board one year ago”, auditors have found.
Audit Wales said that “after a period of significant disruption during 2023, the board is in a more stable position and working relationships amongst senior leaders are more positive overall.”
“However, there are still fundamental challenges to address, including building a high performing executive team, recruiting substantively to remaining posts on the board, and ensuring the new board demonstrates the unified and effective leadership that is needed to tackle the challenges the organisation faces,” a report said.
In February last year, the Auditor General published a report in the public interest that described a “worrying level of dysfunctionality within the board at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.”
The report highlighted a need for i”mmediate action to address fractured working relationships between the health board’s senior leaders that were fundamentally compromising the board’s ability to tackle the substantial challenges the organisation faces.”
“Following significant changes to the board membership over the last 12 months, and a period of upheaval and churn, the follow-up report describes a board that is now more stable,” Audit Wales said.
“The dysfunctionality that we described in our previous report is no longer present, and a new substantive Chair and Chief Executive are providing refreshed and focused leadership to tackle the organisation’s challenges.
“However, further action in a number of areas is still needed. Work must continue to build a cohesive and high performing executive team and to move as quickly as possible to a position where the board has a full complement of substantive executive directors and independent members.”