Betsi Cadwaldr prostate cancer patients benefit from new programme

Prostate cancer patients in north Wales can now see their blood results online as soon as they are available.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is the first in Wales to enrol onto a new remote Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) tracking programme.

Following treatment for prostate cancer, patients require regular PSA blood tests between three, six and 12 months to monitor their progress.

In a new digital approach to aftercare, the blood test taken by the GP or hospital is now automatically loaded into a PSA tracker system, which is checked by urology nurses.

The system helps clinical staff to monitor the results of regular PSA tests and recall patients quickly to hospital if they are concerned. Those who have PSA levels that are normal will not be followed up with an outpatient appointment at the hospital.

Patients can access their blood results through the tracker and speak directly with one of the nurses if they have any questions.

Delyth Jones, PSA Co-ordinator at Ysbyty Gwynedd, said: “Being able to access their blood test results as soon as they are available, without having to wait for a clinician or nurse to contact them, reduces a great deal of stress and anxiety. Patients can also phone one of the team here if they wish to discuss their results further as well.”

The tracker has been welcomed by North Wales’ Prostate Cancer Support Group who say it will be of huge benefit to patients.

This is offered to all prostate cancer patients across the Health Board and so far has received positive feedback from patients.