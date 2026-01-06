Two Trawsfynydd men will be sentenced in Crown Court later this month for the assault of a man in the village of Maentwrog.
Dafydd Jones and Lewis Jones, both of Wern Gron, appeared before Caernaerfon Magistrates’ Court on 29 December.
Dafydd Jones, 21, and 26-year-old Lewis Jones had both pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in November to the assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Benjamin Joshua Jones in Maentwrog on 31 January last year.
The pair are now due to be sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on 23 January.
They were remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing date, including conditions not to enter the village of Maentwrog nor contact the victim by any means.
