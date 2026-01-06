To date, FIRE AID convoys to Ukraine have supplied more than 130 fire and rescue vehicles and over 200,000 pieces of essential equipment to assist Ukrainian Firefighters under the constant threat of drone strikes. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, over 100 Firefighters have sadly lost their lives and the State Emergency Service has suffered significant losses, since the invasion, and the State Emergency Service has suffered significant losses, including more than 1,800 fire and rescue vehicles and the destruction of over 400 fire stations. Despite these hardships, Ukrainian firefighters have rescued over 5,500 civilians, showcasing remarkable bravery and resilience.