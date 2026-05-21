A summit called to help tackle cocaine use across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire has heard the drug was identified in a significant number of drug related deaths across the three counties over the past 12 months.
Across the Dyfed-Powys area, frontline teams have also reported increasing incidents of violence, aggression and criminal justice involvement among people accessing drug and alcohol support, while data collected by Dyfed Powys Police shows cocaine is their second most seized drug and remains widely used in various settings.
In response, the Dyfed Area Planning Board brought together representatives from health, policing, commissioned services, social services and community organisations to better understand the scale of the issue and agree collective action.
Hywel Dda’s Community Drug and Alcohol Team opened the summit with an overview of emerging substance use trends, followed by Dyfed Powys Police sharing enforcement intelligence and Public Health Wales providing a national perspective on stimulant use.
Steve Reynolds, Dyfed Drug and Alcohol Service (DDAS) Service Manager, said: “Cocaine related harms are complex and evolving, and through collaboration and open dialogue we can respond effectively.
“The summit reinforced the importance of reducing stigma, expanding access to support, and ensuring that people who use our services receive compassionate, person-centred care.”
Detective Superintendent Gareth Roberts from Dyfed Powys Police said: “As a force, we are committed to working in partnership to improve the health, wellbeing, and safety of our communities as we work hard to reduce the risk of drug related harm.”
Craig Jones, Hywel Dda Prevention and Population Health Improvement Manager, said: “This summit marks the beginning of a coordinated regional effort to reduce harm, improve outcomes and strengthen support for individuals, families and communities affected by cocaine use.
“Partners will now work together to address availability, risk reduction and access to support.”
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